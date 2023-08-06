Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

