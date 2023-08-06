Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,736 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

