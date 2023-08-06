656 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCV. DDFG Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ IMCV opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $536.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.