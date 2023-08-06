656 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCV. DDFG Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $536.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.