Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 192,660 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 298,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 291,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 163,312 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at $7,959,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

