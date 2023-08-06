Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 127,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

