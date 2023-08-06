Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 90.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 254,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,701,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.
Juniper Networks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.
Juniper Networks Company Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
Read More
