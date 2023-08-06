Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

