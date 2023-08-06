Capital Analysts LLC Invests $78,000 in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile
The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.