Capital Analysts LLC Invests $78,000 in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

