Capital Analysts LLC Has $109,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

