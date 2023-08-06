Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 731,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 691,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

