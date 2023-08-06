Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $304.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

