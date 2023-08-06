Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $28.68 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
