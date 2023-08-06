Capital Analysts LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $115.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

