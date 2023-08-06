Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMU stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.