Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

