Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

NYSE:PHM opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

