Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

