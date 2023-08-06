Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its 200-day moving average is $168.22. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.