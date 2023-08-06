Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 179 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 351.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $496.47 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.17 and a 200-day moving average of $419.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

