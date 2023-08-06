Capital Analysts LLC Sells 5,763 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

