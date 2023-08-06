Capital Analysts LLC Sells 341 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHO stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

