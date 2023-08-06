Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NVR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,068,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVR by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of NVR by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $6,320.97 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6,110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,679.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $663,707,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $663,707,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,828.93, for a total transaction of $12,823,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,879,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,666 shares of company stock worth $63,810,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

