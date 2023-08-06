Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 117,137.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 122.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 155.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

