Capital Analysts LLC Sells 42 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PSA opened at $275.69 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.65 and its 200-day moving average is $293.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.