3,574 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

