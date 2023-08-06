Capital Analysts LLC Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

