Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 25.48%.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

