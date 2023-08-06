Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($73.63) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
NYSE:CCEP opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
