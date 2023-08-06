Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $53.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.
RYAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,570,575 shares of company stock worth $416,223,691 over the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Esports
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.