Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $53.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

RYAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,570,575 shares of company stock worth $416,223,691 over the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.