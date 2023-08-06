Roth Mkm Boosts Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $65.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Andersons stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,610. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Andersons by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $49,704,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

