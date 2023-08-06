Barclays Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $470.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $425.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.29.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $414.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $421.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,454 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.