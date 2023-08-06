Barclays Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $123.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of H stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
