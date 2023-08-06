Barclays Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $123.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Shares of H stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

