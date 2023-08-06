Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $78.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.04.

Wayfair stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

