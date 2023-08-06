Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

