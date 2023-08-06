Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,551,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,967 shares of company stock worth $28,926,793. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.