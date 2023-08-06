MQS Management LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.
Telefônica Brasil Price Performance
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
