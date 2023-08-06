MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.86 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

