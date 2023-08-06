Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.67 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.88.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.