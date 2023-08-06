Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Water Works Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.33. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

