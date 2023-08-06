Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Entergy by 75.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

