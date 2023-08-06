Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 892.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Chewy by 797.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 138,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 270.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.