Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

