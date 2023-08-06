Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

