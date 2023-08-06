Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $678.04 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $716.49 and a 200-day moving average of $673.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.