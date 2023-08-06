Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of ES opened at $67.24 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

