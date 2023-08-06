Barclays PLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $23,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $185.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average is $175.64. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.