Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 337 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

