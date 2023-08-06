64,378 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.95 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

