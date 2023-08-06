DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DTE Energy by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

