Capital Analysts LLC Sells 9,027 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOO opened at $85.89 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.